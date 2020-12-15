3

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

VANNER drop 'Form' performance MV

AKP STAFF

VANNER have dropped their performance music video for "Form".

In the performance MV, VANNER go over the powerful choreography of their latest track in dapper suits. "Form" is the title song of the group's second single album 'Saeng', and it's about making a strong statement.

Watch VANNER's "Form" performance MV above, and check out their previous MV here if you missed it.

