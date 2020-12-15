INFINITE's Sunggyu sings in blue in 'I'm Cold' live MV

INFINITE's Sunggyu has dropped his live music video for "I'm Cold".



In the live MV, Sunggyu performs his latest solo song live cast in blue and white. "I'm Cold" is the title song of his third mini album 'Inside Me', and it's an emotional R&B-rock track that conveys the emptiness after losing a relationship.



Watch Sunggyu's "I'm Cold" live MV above and his previous MV here if you missed it.