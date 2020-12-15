Taeyeon tries to forget in 'What Do I Call You' MV

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video for "What Do I Call You".



In the MV, Taeyeon takes inspiration from the 2004 movie 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' as she attempts to forget memories of a certain someone. "What Do I Call You" is the title song of her fourth mini album of the same name, and it's about the awkwardness that happens after meeting someone you used to be close to.



Watch Taeyeon's "What Do I Call You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



