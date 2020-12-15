9

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Taeyeon tries to forget in 'What Do I Call You' MV

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video for "What Do I Call You".

In the MV, Taeyeon takes inspiration from the 2004 movie 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' as she attempts to forget memories of a certain someone. "What Do I Call You" is the title song of her fourth mini album of the same name, and it's about the awkwardness that happens after meeting someone you used to be close to.

Watch Taeyeon's "What Do I Call You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. WHAT DO I CALL YOU
5 649 Share 69% Upvoted

0

i9son149 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Absolutely Stunning Song , Absolutely Stunning Person

Share

-1

Yerininovica_leb-284 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

sl*t!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

VANNER
VANNER drop 'Form' performance MV
1 hour ago   0   309

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND