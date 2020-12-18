Brand New Music artists Eluphant, Hanhae, Kanto, Yenjamin, Rudals & GREE drop '1 Year' MV

Eluphant, Hanhae, Kanto, Yenjamin, Rudals, and GREE have dropped their music video for "1 Year".



In the MV, the Brand New Music artists perform all over an industrial building for the track composed by the featuring rappers as well as Kebee and Minos and written by nomad and Kebee. "1 Year" is a rap track about reflecting on the past year and their plans for the next.



Watch the "1 Year" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.