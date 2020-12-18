2

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Brand New Music artists Eluphant, Hanhae, Kanto, Yenjamin, Rudals & GREE drop '1 Year' MV

AKP STAFF

Eluphant, Hanhae, Kanto, Yenjamin, Rudals, and GREE have dropped their music video for "1 Year".

In the MV, the Brand New Music artists perform all over an industrial building for the track composed by the featuring rappers as well as Kebee and Minos and written by nomad and Kebee. "1 Year" is a rap track about reflecting on the past year and their plans for the next.

Watch the "1 Year" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Eluphant
  2. Kanto
  3. MC GREE
  4. Hanhae
  5. YENJAMIN
  6. RUDALS
  7. 1 YEAR
0 296 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
13 hours ago   44   11,627
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
13 hours ago   44   11,627
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
13 hours ago   44   11,627

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND