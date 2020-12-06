Kim Jong Kook announces upcoming solo single in new behind-the-scenes teaser clip

Kim Jong Kook is getting ready to release new music!

On December 6 KST, the Turbo singer and television personality took to social media to unveil the news that he has a new solo single on the way. The title of the single can be literally translated to "A Love that Will Hurt and Erase."





In the video, he is seen working in a recording studio as a soft piano instrumental plays in the background, alluding to the mood of the song, which will likely be a ballad.

Meanwhile, the single will be released on December 8.

Check out the teaser below!