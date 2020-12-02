EXO's Kai gets down in live performance video for 'Reason'

EXO's Kai has dropped a live performance video for "Reason".



In a special video for 'Naver Now', Kai and his dancers performed "Reason" on the 'Party B' stage, where hosts Super Junior's Leeteuk and Shindong review the 'Billboard' K-pop music chart on the last Monday of every month and artists listed on the chart perform. "Reason" is a track from Kai's first full-length album 'KAI (开)', which featured "Mmmh" as the title track.



Watch Kai's "Reason" live performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.