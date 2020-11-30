16

ENHYPEN begins their highly-anticipated journey with MV for debut single 'Given-Taken'

ENHYPEN has officially made their debut!

On November 30 KST, the rookie group, formed through Mnet's survival program 'I-LAND,' released their debut album 'BORDER: DAY ONE,' featuring title song "Given-Taken."

"Given-Taken" combines pop with a hip-hop sound and expresses the complex range of emotions the group is feeling as they begin the first step of their journey as ENHYPEN together, asking "Was this opportunity 'given' to them, or was it 'taken' through their hard effort?" In the music video, where the members play vampire boys of a past era, fans get their first look at ENHYPEN's energetic performance style, with expressive choreography that mimics a vehicle beginning its first journey, a metaphor for the launch of their debut activities.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN will be celebrating their debut with fans at 8 PM through the 'ENHYPEN DEBUT SHOW: DAY ONE,' where they will perform "Given-Taken" for the first time. The debut show will air through the Mnet K-POP YouTube channel and Big Hit Labels' YouTube channel for global fans, as well as Abema and Mnet Japan for Japanese fans.

Check out the music video for "Given-Taken" above!

sshreyaa666 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

They're really good for a rookie group. Just wow!✨

1

oracle-100011 pt 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Loved the mv !!! The visuals, vocals, and everything was amazing!!! The other songs are so good too

