Lee Hi teases 'A Gift for You' in holiday video teaser

Lee Hi has revealed a teaser for her upcoming holiday release "A Gift for You".



In the teaser video, Lee Hi sits in a gorgeous room decorated for the winter holiday and checks out a gift underneath the Christmas tree. Details on the AOMG artist's new release have yet to be revealed, but it looks like she has a special gift for fans this month.



Check out Lee Hi's "A Gift for You" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.