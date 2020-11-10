2

SONAMOO's High.D & Lee Woo reveal love story in 'We Broke Up Anyway' MV

SONAMOO's High.D and Lee Woo have revealed their music video for "We Broke Up Anyway".

In the MV, a man and woman go their separate ways and live alone until they reunite. "We Broke Up Anyway" is an emotional duet about comforting yourself after a breakup.

Watch High.D and Lee Woo's collaboration MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

