SHINee's Key says Taemin should head to military soon?

SHINee's Key says Taemin should head to the military for his mandatory service soon.



During filming for the November 11th episode of 'Radio Star', Key featured as a guest alongside Lee Juk, Paul Kim, and Jungin for a special dedicated to singers. On recently wrapping up his military service, the SHINee member expressed, "Going to the military was the easiest," comparing it to the 10 years he spent promoting as an idol.



Key further shared that he was able to live according to a routine in the military, and he felt grateful for his time serving. He added that he regretted not going earlier and sent a message to Taemin, saying he should enlist for his mandatory military service soon.



This full episode of 'Radio Star' airs on November 11 at 10:40 PM KST.





