5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CNBLUE take on preppy concept in 'Re-Code' teaser image

AKP STAFF

CNBLUE have revealed their teaser image for 'Re-Code'.

In the teaser image, CNBLUE take on a preppy concept in matching sweaters. Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk are making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment and renewing their contracts with FNC Entertainment.

CNBLUE's eighth mini album 'Re-Code' is set to drop on November 17 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE's comeback!

  1. CNBLUE
  2. RE-CODE
0 669 Share 83% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND