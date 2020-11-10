CNBLUE take on preppy concept in 'Re-Code' teaser image

CNBLUE have revealed their teaser image for 'Re-Code'.
In the teaser image, CNBLUE take on a preppy concept in matching sweaters. Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk are making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment and renewing their contracts with FNC Entertainment.
CNBLUE's eighth mini album 'Re-Code' is set to drop on November 17 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE's comeback!
