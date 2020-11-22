VICTON's Seungwoo smolders in new individual concept photos for 'VOICE: The Future is Now'

VICTON has released another member's comeback concept photos!

On November 22 KST, the Play M Entertainment boy group unveiled comeback photos for leader Seungwoo. In the images, the idol looks princely in three different looks, all exuding a mysterious yet romantic mood — a tailored suit made of red jacquard fabric, a long military-style duster with gold trimming, and a more subdued beige blazer look.

Meanwhile, VICTON's 1st full-length album 'VOICE: The Future is Now' is set for release on December 1.

Check out Seungwoo's concept photos below!