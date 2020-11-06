CRAVITY hide on the roof in 'Hideout: Epilogue Film Season. 2'

CRAVITY have revealed their 'Hideout: Epilogue Film Season. 2' teaser video!



In the 'League of the Universe - Hide Out' clip, the CRAVITY members are playing around with a drone when they have to suddenly hide out on the rooftop. 'Hideout: Epilogue Film Season. 2' features a more upbeat concept than their season 1 epilogue film, which revolved around troubled students.



CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback.