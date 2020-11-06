BTS' SUGA to take break after shoulder surgery

BTS' SUGA is taking a break from most activities following his shoulder surgery.



On November 6, Big Hit Entertainment revealed SUGA had underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder on the 3rd, and he decided to undergo surgery for his shoulder to prepare for his upcoming mandatory military service after discussion with his label. Because of the surgery, SUGA will be unable to participate in most activities, which could include promotions for BTS' new album 'BE'.



The label stated, "SUGA underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery addressed a problem that had been a constant health and wellness issue for SUGA, and it completed successfully. He's currently resting and recovering following his physician's advice that SUGA must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery."



Big Hit Entertainment continued, "As many fans know, SUGA has suffered from shoulder-related health issues for a while. SUGA's shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with 'posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,' which means the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he's continued to receive various treatments to prevent his injury from affecting his activities."



The label concluded SUGA will continue with physical therapy after he heals sufficiently from his surgery, and he wants fans to know he's "very aware of how concerned and worried fans must be and knows how sad fans must feel." SUGA expressed, "Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must go away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you."



Get well soon, SUGA!