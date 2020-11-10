CNBLUE jam in 'b-loop sound' preview of 'Then, Now and Forever'

CNBLUE have revealed a preview of "Then, Now and Forever".
In the 'B-Loop Sound' teaser, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Minhyuk, and Jungshin give fans a jam session, giving a preview of their upcoming track. The trio are making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment and renewing their contracts with FNC Entertainment.
CNBLUE's eighth mini album 'Re-Code' is set to drop on November 17 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE's comeback!
