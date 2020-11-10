WEi's Kim Yo Han confirmed as male lead of relaunch of 'School 2020'

WEi's Kim Yo Han was confirmed as the male lead of the relaunch of 'School 2020'.



'School 2020' was canceled after a casting controversy earlier this year, and on November 10, Wi Entertainment confirmed Kim Yo Han would be starring in the relaunch of the series. 'School 2021' is expected to air in August next year on KBS due to delays in production of 'School 2020'.



The female lead and rest of the cast have yet to be confirmed.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Yo Han.

