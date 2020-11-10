0

BoA drops '202020' teaser video for 20th anniversary

BoA has dropped her "202020" teaser video for her 20th anniversary.

The teaser video features footage of BoA during the early days of her debut as well as a clip of the singer walking away. "202020" is set to drop on November 12 before her official tenth album 'Better' releases on December 1 KST.

Check out BoA's "202020" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Honestly, I love BoA and Girls Generation, TVXQ, Shinee, EXO and Super Junior for their longetivity. To do business, acting or some other solo career and still do what you do as an idol and not leave it behind like most idols do after the 5th or 6th year is admirable

