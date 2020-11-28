1

0

News
Posted by germainej 35 minutes ago

UNVS open teaser image for upcoming fan song 'The Prologue'

AKP STAFF

UNVS have revealed another teaser image for their upcoming fan song "The Prologue".

In the teaser image below, UNVS have opened up the book from their previous teaser, and it shows each of the members names, their fan club name UNUS, and the word "fiction" spelled out in fragmented Hangeul. "The Prologue" is a fan song was previously set to drop earlier this month, but the official music video will now be out on December 3 KST. 

Before then, UNUS can expect an MV teaser on November 30. Stay tuned for updates on UNVS' "The Prologue"!

  1. UNVS
  2. THE PROLOGUE
0 262 Share 100% Upvoted
miss A, Suzy
Suzy sings 'My Dear Love' for 'Start-Up' OST
4 hours ago   5   3,030
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
2 days ago   60   44,688
Naeun, Sungjae, Eric Nam, Victoria, Jota, Solar, Joy, Taemin, Nichkhun
5 'We Got Married' Couples We Miss
2 days ago   65   40,976

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND