UNVS open teaser image for upcoming fan song 'The Prologue'

UNVS have revealed another teaser image for their upcoming fan song "The Prologue".



In the teaser image below, UNVS have opened up the book from their previous teaser, and it shows each of the members names, their fan club name UNUS, and the word "fiction" spelled out in fragmented Hangeul. "The Prologue" is a fan song was previously set to drop earlier this month, but the official music video will now be out on December 3 KST.



Before then, UNUS can expect an MV teaser on November 30. Stay tuned for updates on UNVS' "The Prologue"!



