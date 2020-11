Are you ready for AKMU's unrivaled duet chemistry?

With just 3 more days left until the full release of their 3rd digital single "Happening", the sibling duo has now unveiled a live band session preview! You can immediately tell that Chanhyuk and Suhyun's unique voices meld together better than ever in their bright, upbeat new track.

Stay tuned for AKMU's full comeback with "Happening" on November 16 at 6 PM KST!