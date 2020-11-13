18

2

Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

TWICE's Sana and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon show off their friendship in adorable Instagram selfies

Recently, netizens were drawn by TWICE member Sana and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon's beauty. 

On November 13, various photos were uploaded to (G)I-DLE's official Instagram with the caption "[#MiyeonMy friend Sana". In the photos, the two girl group members - Sana from TWICE and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE - are seen taking adorable selfies with cute filters. Many fans were drawn by their friendship as well as their exceptional beauties.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon recently participated in an upcoming OST of the tvN drama 'The Tale of a Gumiho'.

Tupac_Yupanqi9 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Lmao Sana has a type from what I see with her dates

tyger11602 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Social distancing is no longer a thing in SK?

