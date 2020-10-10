Watch 'The 11th INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' Live feat. Taemin, GFriend, ITZY & more!

'The 11th INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' is happening live!



NCT's Jaemin and ITZY's Chaeryeong are working together to host the concert. As for the lineup, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun, GFriend, ITZY, ASTRO, Weki Meki, The Boyz, AB6IX, Lee Eun Sang, and ELRIS are performing.



The 'INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' celebrates its 11th anniversary this year. The event is usually seen by about 40,000 audience members, but this year, it'll only be streamed online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Watch the 'INK K-Pop Concert' live above.