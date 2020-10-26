P1Harmony sounds the alarm in 2nd MV teaser for debut single 'Siren'

P1Harmony is continuing the countdown until their comeback!

On October 26 KST, the upcoming FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the second music video teaser for their debut single "Siren." The clip begins with an emergency alert before jumping right into an energetic dance performance featuring all six members in coordinating silver, white, and camo looks.

Meanwhile, P1Harmony will be making their debut with 1st mini album 'Disharmony: Stand Out' on October 28.

Check out the new music video teaser for "Siren" above!