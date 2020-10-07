U-KISS's Jun tells his personal story in MV for his 1st self-composed solo single 'Amen'

U-KISS's Jun has put down his actor image for a while, returning as a solo musician with the release of his 1st digital single, "Amen"!

This marks Jun's first ever self-composed music release since his debut, as he continues to explore his love for hip-hop among various music genres. "Amen" tells Jun's personal story starting from his childhood days, dreaming of becoming a singer one day, also capturing how he fell in love with hip-hop music and culture, his obsession with music still to this day, etc. The track is an old-school Boom bap genre topped with Jun's articulate rap style.

Check out the full MV for "Amen" above!