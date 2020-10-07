3

0

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

U-KISS's Jun tells his personal story in MV for his 1st self-composed solo single 'Amen'

AKP STAFF

U-KISS's Jun has put down his actor image for a while, returning as a solo musician with the release of his 1st digital single, "Amen"!

This marks Jun's first ever self-composed music release since his debut, as he continues to explore his love for hip-hop among various music genres. "Amen" tells Jun's personal story starting from his childhood days, dreaming of becoming a singer one day, also capturing how he fell in love with hip-hop music and culture, his obsession with music still to this day, etc. The track is an old-school Boom bap genre topped with Jun's articulate rap style. 

Check out the full MV for "Amen" above!

  1. Jun
0 379 Share 100% Upvoted
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Jennie
Chanel shares photos of G-Dragon and Jennie
6 hours ago   4   6,079

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND