Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DKB is ready to 'Work Hard' for you in MV for R&B-inspired comeback single

DKB is back with a new single!

On October 26 KST, the Brave Entertainment rookie group unveiled their 3rd mini album 'Growth,' featuring title track "Work Hard." The single is a 180-degree change from their previous single "Still." It features a powerful groove melody that accentuates the dreamy mood of the R&B-pop love song, whose lyrics have the members vowing that they will work hard every day for the object of their affection.

Meanwhile, DKB celebrated the album with their fans through a special VLIVE special prior to its release, offering fans the backstory on each of the album's tracks.

Check out the music video for "Work Hard" above!

