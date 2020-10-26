12

9

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TXT returns with disco vibes in playful MV for 'Blue Hour'

AKP STAFF

TXT is finally ready to unveil their new album!

On October 26 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group released their 3rd mini album 'minisode: Blue Hour,' coming only five months after their first comeback of the year 'Dream Chapter: Eternity.' The album is the first of a new series, concluding the 'Dream Chapter' series which the group had debuted with back in March 2019.

The title track "Blue Hour" is an exciting disco genre dance song with a lively mood, expressing the complicated feelings of friends who used to be close and familiar with one another that are now feeling divided. Complementing the song's disco mood, the choreography seen in the music video showcases a number of point choreographies, including a 'clock dance,' 'love bullet' dance, and 'partner' dance.

Meanwhile, TXT will be celebrating the release of the album with the 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Comeback Show: Blue Hour,' which is set to air on Mnet an hour after the album's release.

Check out the music video for "Blue Hour" above!

  1. TXT
2 1,625 Share 57% Upvoted

2

peaceful-multi469 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Epic!

Share

2

princesspop470 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Yeonjun pink hair 😱

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
11 hours ago   139   66,517
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
11 hours ago   139   66,517
Super Junior
Super Junior to reveal 10th album in December
9 hours ago   2   2,783
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
18 hours ago   18   2,386

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND