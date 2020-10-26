TXT returns with disco vibes in playful MV for 'Blue Hour'

TXT is finally ready to unveil their new album!



On October 26 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group released their 3rd mini album 'minisode: Blue Hour,' coming only five months after their first comeback of the year 'Dream Chapter: Eternity.' The album is the first of a new series, concluding the 'Dream Chapter' series which the group had debuted with back in March 2019.



The title track "Blue Hour" is an exciting disco genre dance song with a lively mood, expressing the complicated feelings of friends who used to be close and familiar with one another that are now feeling divided. Complementing the song's disco mood, the choreography seen in the music video showcases a number of point choreographies, including a 'clock dance,' 'love bullet' dance, and 'partner' dance.



Meanwhile, TXT will be celebrating the release of the album with the 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Comeback Show: Blue Hour,' which is set to air on Mnet an hour after the album's release.

Check out the music video for "Blue Hour" above!