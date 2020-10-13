Seventeen members sit down to comment on their special album ';[Semicolon]' on their commentary video teaser

Previously, Seventeen revealed parts of their special album '; [Semicolon]' through a highlight medley teaser.

This time, on October 14 KST, the members sat down to comment on the special album and talk about the process the album was created. The members revealed they wanted to deliver the message to encourage the youth to run forward but also take a moment to rest to enjoy their youth. They also took the time to explain about the tracks that are included in the album.



The special album '; [Semicolon]' will be fully released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the highlight medley to Seventeen's new album until then.