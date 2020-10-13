TXT's Soobin gets fully immersed in the peaceful autumn vibe in the individual teaser clip for the upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is ready to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' as they continue to release individual teasers.

On October 14 at midnight KST, TXT unveiled the teaser clip of member Soobin. Previously, they released the individual teaser of Hueningkai who brought a fresh vibe with blue skies. This time, Soobin brings a peaceful autumn vibe as he gets completely immersed in the warm colors of orange and brown.



TXT plans to release more individual teasers and will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!