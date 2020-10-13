TWICE's Chaeyoung brings the autumn scent in concept film and photo teasers for the second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE is continuing to prepare for their comeback as they release more teaser photos and film concept videos for individual members.

Followed by member Nayeon, Chaeyoung is next on the list to show off her individual charms. On October 14 KST, teaser images of the second TWICE member were released. In the teaser photos and film concept teaser, Chaeyoung brings the autumn vibe and the autumn scent completely. Just as before, Chaeyoung also poses in the photoshoot that seems like an editorial.



TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!