Park Ji Hoon gets creative with color in the new prologue art film for his upcoming album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon is gearing up to make his comeback next month.

Previously, he released various teaser content such as a teaser schedule poster and the tracklist to his album. On October 22 at midnight KST, the soloist unveiled a prologue art film where he creatively and artistically played with color.

In the prologue film, Park Ji Hoon is seen with various props as the screen is added with colorful writings of his album 'Message'.

Park Ji Hoon will be releasing his album 'Message' on November 4 KST, so stay tuned for more details and teasers to come!