ENHYPEN release an intense first debut trailer titled 'Choose-Chosen'

The rookie boy group from the popular survival Mnet program 'I-LAND' is preparing to make their official debut.

ENHYPEN just unveiled an intense first debut trailer clip titled 'Choose-Chosen' as they make their way into the music industry with gusto. Fans have chosen these boys as they were the final seven contestants to make the debut group.

Many fans are excited as they watch the goth vibe trailer video that exudes a dark and heavy aura.

Stay tuned for more updates on the new group as they are scheduled to debut in November!