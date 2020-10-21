8

Posted 1 hour ago

MONSTA X's Joohoney gets pumped up in 'Psyche' MV

MONSTA X's Joohoney has dropped his music video for "Psyche".

In the MV, Jooheon gets pumped up as he brings his crew through a tunnel and on a field. "Psyche" is the titular track of his fourth mixtape of the same name, which features a total of 7 self-composed, self-written tracks by the idol, and he's dropping the MV after "Smoky".

Watch Joohoney's "Psyche" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Kirsty_Louise19,197 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I fucking love this song! Joohoney never disappoints omg!

