NU'EST's Minhyun & Jung Da Bin star in a heart-fluttering new teaser for JTBC's high school romance 'Live On'

JTBC x Playlist's collaborative mini drama series 'Live On' has released a heart-fluttering new teaser, starring NU'EST's Minhyun and Jung Da Bin!

A classic youth romance centered around high school students working together in the school's broadcasting club, 'Live On' is prepared to take viewers along a sentimental ride with all kinds of stories about first love, friendships, and more. Just watching the bright, hopeful teaser filled with young passion and enthusiasm evokes a warm, fuzzy feeling!

Will you be watching Minhyun x Jung Da Bin's new mini series 'Live On' once it premieres on November 17 at 9:30 PM KST?