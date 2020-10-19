TWICE's Momo makes eye contact in her latest 'I Can't Stop Me' teaser image

TWICE's Momo has her 'Eyes Wide Open' in her newest individual teaser image, with the group's full comeback less than a week away!

For this retro comeback with their brand new title track "I Can't Stop Me", Momo rocks a deep blue hair color complementing her elegant visuals. Meanwhile, over this past weekend, TWICE celebrated their 5th debut anniversary with fans during a special online 'V Live' event, 'TWICE 5th Anniversary Special Live - WITH'.

With more of the TWICE members' teasers being released closer to the group's comeback, fans have recently noticed striking similarities between TWICE's 'Eyes Wide Open' teasers and their 'More & More' teasers, raising speculations about a continued series. To find out the complete answer, you'll have to wait until TWICE's 2nd full album drops this October 26 at 6 PM KST!