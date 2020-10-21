Shinhwa's Eric talks about filming pole dance scene for 'The Spy Who Loved Me'

Shinhwa's Eric talked about filming a pole dance scene for 'The Spy Who Loved Me'.



At the press conference for the drama on October 21, Eric revealed, "There's a scene where I pole dance in a sheriff's outfit. I worked hard on my cute footwork the day before, but when I went to the club on the filming site, it was a really small round stage. I started filming in a totally unexpected situation. I really let myself go and thought of myself as a cowboy, and I let the pole take me over.



In the drama, Eric plays the part of Jeon Ji Hoon, an undercover police officer disguised as a travel writer. When asked what kind of job he'd like to disguise himself as, he joked, "Actually I don't like to go out of the house, so I'd be a manager at a PC room."



MBC's 'The Spy Who Loved Me' is a secret romantic comedy about two secretive husbands and a woman caught up in a spy war. It premiered on October 21 at 9:20PM KST.

