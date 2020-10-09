MONSTA X's Jooheon drops emotional & personal 'Smoky' MV + full 'Psyche' mixtape on SoundCloud



MONSTA X's Jooheon has just dropped his 4th mixtape, 'Psyche'!

The full mixtape is available via Jooheon's official SoundCloud (below), and features a total of 7 self-composed, self-written tracks by the idol. In conjunction with the mixtape release, Jooheon as also unveiled the full, emotional MV for his title track, "Smoky". In the MV, Jooheon expresses his personal emotions and experiences both through his lyrics as well as his body language, looking to a bright future.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X plan on making a comeback this coming November 2 with their 3rd full album, 'Fatal Love'.



