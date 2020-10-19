Listen to the highlight medley for Stray Kids's 1st Japanese mini album, 'All In'!

Stray Kids's 1st Japanese mini album 'All In' is coming your way this November 4!

The upcoming album will be available in a total of 4 unique editions and contains 7 tracks total, including the boys' Japanese original comeback title song "All In", "FAM", "One Day", as well as Japanese versions of "God's Menu", "Back Door", plus the group's hit 'Tower of God' OSTs "TOP" and "SLUMP".

While you wait for the full mini album release, listen to a highlight medley of all 7 tracks above in Stray Kids's latest comeback information video! The video also contains teaser footage from exclusive, behind-the-scenes DVDs included in 'All In', so make sure to watch all the way through!

Last but not least, if you missed Stray Kids's epic "All In" MV teaser from earlier this weekend, you can find it below.