Pentagon's Hui confirmed to enlist as a public service worker

Pentagon's leader Hui will be the second member of his group to enlist for his mandatory military service duties in 2020.

On October 19, Cube Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "Pentagon's Hui will begin his mandatory service on December 3, beginning with his 4-week basic training before carrying out the rest of his duties as a public service worker."

Previously during Pentagon's comeback showcase, Hui discussed his impending military enlistment by commenting, "Even if I'm not here, Pentagon's capabilities are incredible. If I'm not here, any member can just fill in for my vacancy."

Meanwhile, Pentagon's oldest member Jinho enlisted as an active duty soldier back in May of this year.



