JBJ95 have released another set of dramatically red teaser images for their 4th mini album, 'Jasmin'!

The duo perfects an eerie mood by posing in front of a stark, red background, illuminated by red lights. Both JBJ95 members are dressed sharp, delivering a mature and sophisticated look.

Can't wait for JBJ95's return with their 4th mini album, coming up on October 28 at 6 PM KST!