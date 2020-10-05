Lee Eun Sang thanks fans for their support with special live performance clip of 'Mirage'

Lee Eun Sang is thanking fans for making his solo debut a successful one!

On October 5 KST, the Brand New Music solo artist released a surprise live performance video for the song "Mirage," a track off of his 1st solo single album 'Beautiful Scar.' In the video, the idol is seen singing the jazzy track alone with a microphone before moving on to a number of chic evening settings. The lack of choreography allows focus not only on Lee Eun Sang's unique visuals, but the way his tone adapts to the demands of the song's R&B style.

Meanwhile, the former X1 member made his solo debut back on September 1 with the single "Beautiful Scar," featuring AB6IX's Park Woo Jin.

Check out the "Mirage" performance above!