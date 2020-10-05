MONSTA X drops 'coming soon' poster teaser for November comeback album 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X is coming back next month!





On October 5 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group revealed a poster teaser for their upcoming 3rd full-length album 'Fatal Love.' The black-and-red poster features the image of an anonymous femme fatale, adding a chic and mysterious air to the teaser concept. It also features the members' names as well as the phrase 'coming soon,' adding even more anticipation for the impending comeback.





Meanwhile, 'Fatal Love' is set for release on November 2.





Check out the poster teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!



