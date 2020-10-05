17

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X drops 'coming soon' poster teaser for November comeback album 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X is coming back next month!


On October 5 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group revealed a poster teaser for their upcoming 3rd full-length album 'Fatal Love.' The black-and-red poster features the image of an anonymous femme fatale, adding a chic and mysterious air to the teaser concept. It also features the members' names as well as the phrase 'coming soon,' adding even more anticipation for the impending comeback.


Meanwhile, 'Fatal Love' is set for release on November 2.


Check out the poster teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!


myouuu1,411 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

comeback 2 weeks after Seventeen? Yes!!!!! now I need GOT7 somewhere between MX and BTS to make this autumn even more perfect. Finally a lot of new music coming! I should put my wallet in some preparation stage too 😂

dru4sf9494 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yass bring me some fatal luvvvv

im used to fatal love since kihyun has killed me 7 million times by now anyway

