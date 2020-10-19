B1A4 finds a romance 'Like A Movie' in long-awaited comeback MV

B1A4 is back with a tender love song for fans!



On October 19 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group released their 4th album 'Origine,' featuring title track "Like A Movie."



"Like A Movie," which was written by member CNU while he was serving in the military, imagines a couple so in love that it is as if they are starring in their own beautiful romance film, expressing hopes that the relationship will unfold with a happy ending. The delicate and emotional lyrics are complemented with a string melody and lyrical piano, adding to the fantasy-like atmosphere of both the song and music video.



Meanwhile, 'Origine' is the group's first release since the group's 2017 mini album 'Rollin'.' This album signals the beginning of the group's activities as a three-member group (CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan).





Check out the music video for "Like A Movie" above!







