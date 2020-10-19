30

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

B1A4 finds a romance 'Like A Movie' in long-awaited comeback MV

B1A4 is back with a tender love song for fans!

On October 19 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group released their 4th album 'Origine,' featuring title track "Like A Movie." 

"Like A Movie," which was written by member CNU while he was serving in the military, imagines a couple so in love that it is as if they are starring in their own beautiful romance film, expressing hopes that the relationship will unfold with a happy ending. The delicate and emotional lyrics are complemented with a string melody and lyrical piano, adding to the fantasy-like atmosphere of both the song and music video.

Meanwhile, 'Origine' is the group's first release since the group's 2017 mini album 'Rollin'.' This album signals the beginning of the group's activities as a three-member group (CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan). 


Check out the music video for "Like A Movie" above!




bungaseroja29 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I miss them so much, and Like A Movie is a good start-again to them.. I love the MV, reminds me of What's Happening..ahaha Somehow I miss Jinyoung and Baro, but I think Sandeul, Gongchan and CNU really make a good comeback.. Good Luck!

quark1239511,961 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

This song is gorgeous. I love that the video seems like you're watching a dream. It's a little trippy and disjointed but cinematic in the same way so many dreams are.

