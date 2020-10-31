Rainbow's Jisook & Lee Doo Hee officially tie the knot!

Rainbow's Jisook and Lee Doo Hee have officially tied the knot!



On October 31, Jisook's label Starit Entertainment announced, "Jisook was married somewhere in Seoul on the 31st. The couple tied the knot with everyone's blessing. The wedding ceremony was held in private with only those close to both families in consideration of the COVID-19 situation."



It's also reported all the Rainbow members attended the ceremony, and they prepared a surprise event for the married couple. Oh Sang Jin as well as Younha sang congratulatory songs.



Congratulations to Jisook and Lee Doo Hee!

