10

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rainbow's Jisook & Lee Doo Hee officially tie the knot!

AKP STAFF

Rainbow's Jisook and Lee Doo Hee have officially tied the knot!

On October 31, Jisook's label Starit Entertainment announced, "Jisook was married somewhere in Seoul on the 31st. The couple tied the knot with everyone's blessing. The wedding ceremony was held in private with only those close to both families in consideration of the COVID-19 situation."

It's also reported all the Rainbow members attended the ceremony, and they prepared a surprise event for the married couple. Oh Sang Jin as well as Younha sang congratulatory songs.

Congratulations to Jisook and Lee Doo Hee!

  1. Rainbow
  2. Jisook
  3. LEE DOO HEE
4 993 Share 83% Upvoted

0

SungchanItboy1 pt 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

SHE LOOKED REALLY PRETTY

Share

0

Eunbean1,489 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

When I see 2 celebrities from Korea getting married I have some doubts since in 80% of the cases they divorce a few years later, I really hope Jisook's marriage would be different, she and Jaekyung were two of the favorites awhile back😍😙

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
7 days ago   224   179,872

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND