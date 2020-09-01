Wonho bares abs in preview of 'LOVE SYNONYM #1. Right for Me' solo album

Wonho has revealed a preview of his upcoming solo album 'LOVE SYNONYM #1. Right for Me'.



The highlight medley video features the former MONSTA X member on photo shoot sets for his first mini album. Fans also get audio teasers of title song "Open Mind", "I Just", "Lost in Paradise", "Losing You" (Korean version), "Interlude : Runway", "With You", "Open You" (English version), and "Losing You", which he dropped as a pre-release single.



Wonho's debut solo album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' is set for release on September 4.