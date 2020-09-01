4

Posted 43 minutes ago

Wonho bares abs in preview of 'LOVE SYNONYM #1. Right for Me' solo album

Wonho has revealed a preview of his upcoming solo album 'LOVE SYNONYM #1. Right for Me'.

The highlight medley video features the former MONSTA X member on photo shoot sets for his first mini album. Fans also get audio teasers of title song "Open Mind", "I Just", "Lost in Paradise", "Losing You" (Korean version), "Interlude : Runway", "With You", "Open You" (English version), and "Losing You", which he dropped as a pre-release single.

Wonho's debut solo album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' is set for release on September 4.   

brideofchani 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

mmm it sounds good. but i'm not surprised. i always enjoyed his parts in every monsta x song


oh lord he showed off the cute bootay. our boi been doing squats (but he dont skip leg day either!)

wow, that sand is LUCKY

billingual king

these locations and shots are really nice. i love the red smoke thingy. the camera angles are nice, the color palettes are nice. i approve

