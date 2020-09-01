Former Wonder Girls member Sohee films mukbang date with J.Y. Park for YouTube vlog

Former Wonder Girls member Sohee filmed a mukbang date with JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park for her YouTube vlog.



As fans know, Sohee debuted under JYP Entertainment with the Wonder Girls in 2007, and in 2014, she left the Wonder Girls and JYP Entertainment. However, it seems she's still on very good terms with her former label head J.Y. Park, who filmed a mukbang date with her to celebrate her 28th birthday.



Though the vlog was filmed this past July, she recently released the video on YouTube. In the clip, J.Y. Park gifts Sohee with a necklace, and they chit chat during their meal together. He expresses, "To celebrate Sohee's YouTube opening and J.Y. Park's first ever mukbang in 26 years, I've shown it."



Check out Sohee's vlog above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!