Former MONSTA X member Wonho has unveiled an emotional MV for his pre-release single "Losing You".

The pop R&B single is a part of Wonho's upcoming solo debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me', set for release on September 4. Through "Losing You", Wonho expresses his gratitude toward many fans worldwide who stood by him during troubling times.

Listen to Wonho's new sound as a solo singer/song-writer, above.