Song Chang Ui gets hit with criticism for allegedly wearing mask on chin

Song Chang Ui is facing criticism for allegedly wearing his mask on his chin during the filming of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'.



On the August 31st episode of the SBS show, Song Chang Ui and his wife shopped at a supermarket, and he was seen wearing his mask on his chin, which drew criticism from viewers. With the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea, internet users and show viewers expressed their disapproval of the actor's inappropriate use of prevention masks.



The actor's label stated on September 1, "Song Chang Ui did put down his mask for a moment now and then during filming, but he did wear his mask continuously during filming. The filming took place a while back before the current distance guidelines were given."



Have you been watching 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'?