The new rookie boy group Ghost9 is ready to step through the door to their debut with a highlight medley to 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR'

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 is ready to make their debut.

On September 22, Ghost9 unveiled the highlight medley to their upcoming debut mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR'. The highlight medley gives a tease of six tracks as it shows a cinematic story of extraterrestrial experience the boys go through.

In just a few hours, Ghost9 will officially debut with their 1st mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: Door'. On September 23 at 6 PM KST, they will be marking their debut with a showcase where they will perform their title track "Think of Dawn".



So stay tuned for their debut!



