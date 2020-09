LOONA continues to drop more individual teaser photos of each member.

On September 22, the girl group released the poster images of members Heejin, Choerry, and Hyunjin. The girls are bringing back the mid-summer vibes as they show off their charms in the late afternoon sunlight and the moonlight of the summer night.

LOONA will be releasing their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!