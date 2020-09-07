Stray Kids members individually reveal their special powers in 'Back Door' opening video

Stray Kids have dropped a new conceptual video for their comeback.

On September 8 KST, the JYP boy group unveiled a 'Back Door Opening Video' in which the boys individually show off their super powers for the new album. The concept seems to tie in traditional Korean motifs and super powers. As a group, Stray Kids try to break through a mysterious door by using their special weapons.

Are you excited for Stray Kids' comeback? The unveil of the album 'IN生' will be aired live via 'V Live', 'YouTube', and 'Twitter' at 9PM KST on September 14.