Stray Kids will be holding a live unveiling with their fans.

Stray Kids have been teasing for their upcoming comeback with 'IN生', and the latest revealed part of that is the unveiling. The unveil is scheduled for 9PM KST on the 14th, 3 hours after the full release. The unveiling will be aired on 'V Live', 'YouTube', and 'Twitter', all at once.

Get ready for Stray Kids' comeback album drop on September 14 at 6 PM KST!